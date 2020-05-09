May 8, 2020 | 3:43 pm

Uber-owned bicycles will stop serving in Mexico City.

Jump’s operation will be discontinued in Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Santos and Santiago as Uber decided to merge its business with Lime, which will continue the combined operation, according to the company.

Uber continues to be a firm believer in micro-mobility and its power to change cities in a positive way, and believes that Lime’s scale and focus will be essential to continue that transformation.

Uber said in a shared statement to the CEO

The Ministry of Mobility (Semovi) reported, through a statement, that it has not yet received official notification where the company renounces its annual operating permit.

“If their voluntary departure from the country’s capital is formalized, Semovi will regret the decision made by the permitting company, since its presence strengthened the promotion of bicycle use among the inhabitants of the City. Likewise, it recognizes the work carried out in favor of the city’s cyclists during the months that it has provided its service, ”said Semovi.

Since April 13, Jump informed the Secretariat of the temporary suspension of activities due to the worldwide health declaration. Due to this declaration, Uber has sold to other companies its micro mobility division in some countries.

Semovi is working on the call for companies interested in offering shared bike and electric skateboard service in Mexico City for the period 2020-2021, which will be published in the coming weeks.

Uber invests in Lime

On May 7, Lime received an investment of 170 million dollars led by Uber, with which the California-based technology company transferred to Lime the ownership of its micro-mobility subsidiary Jump, dedicated to the rental of electric bicycles and scooters .

In Mexico, Jump was only available under the bicycle modality. The announcement comes amid complications for the company due to the distancing and low mobility measures that persist in the world to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Uber said it will lay off 14% of its staff worldwide, due to the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the company reported revenue of $ 3,543 million, that is, 14% more than the same quarter of 2019 with the United States and Canada as the main source of revenue, mainly supported by Uber Eats.

While the number of trips decreased 3% globally compared to the same period of the previous year.