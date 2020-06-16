The Nintendo Switch eShop It currently has countless titles of all genres that we can think of, and among them we can highlight those titles intended for users of the hybrid console to keep the shape. Thus, in a totally unexpected turn of events, Big N has launched totally free through this virtual store Jump Rope Challenge, a game that, as its name indicates, will test players to see if they are capable of giving at least 100 jumps per day.

Rabbits jump, which is why our guide in Jump Rope Challenge belongs to this species. In this totally free title of the Big N we will not have to embark on a great adventure to save the world, but it is something simpler, and that is that its objective is that the players can give at least 100 jumps a day . In addition, the title does not end as soon as we achieve this objective and, in fact, it rewards us in some way if we make more jumps of these. Likewise, we have some options, such as doing the jumps accompanied by another person, changing the outfit for our character (don’t you feel like jumping into brushes with a gala tuxedo?) Or taking a break, since that not everyone may be able to perform all these jumps in a row at once.

In this way, it is more than clear that the Big N continues to work on projects to surprise us, as is the case now for Jump Rope Challenge, a simple application, but one that meets its objective of making us move (but we have to put a little on our part, eh, that the jumps are not going to happen alone). And you, how many days in a row do you think you can take these 100 jumps?

