jump from Netflix to HBO

‘The Ministry of Time’ is undoubtedly one of the most beloved RTVE series by viewers. Due to its high cost, the renewal of the series for a third season was on the air for a time until the public network reached an agreement with Netflix. With the arrival of its fourth season, whose broadcast is expected for the spring of 2020 in La 1, it has been announced that the series abandons the platform led by Red Hastings to join the catalog of its great competitor, HBO.

Nacho Fresneda, Aura Garrido and Hugo Silva in a scene from the third season of ‘El Ministerio del Tiempo’

Thus, from April 1, all the episodes that make up the first three seasons of the series created by Pablo and Javier Olivares will be available on the Spanish version of the platform. The chapters of the fourth part will appear in the HBO catalog a day after their broadcast on TVE, which has not yet confirmed the release date of the new batch of episodes.

Old acquaintances return

One of the great novelties of the fourth season is the return of one of the most beloved characters by the ministerials. Rodolfo Sancho will get back into the skin of Julián Martínez, who was not present in the third season of the award-winning series. Amelia Folch, who is brought to life by Aura Garrido, will also rejoin as a regular character. Hugo Silva, Nacho Fresneda, Macarena García and Cayetana Guillén Cuervo will continue to form the patrols of the best known ministry of the small screen.

New faces in the Ministry

Regular agents will have the support of a new collaborator, Carolina, who will be played by Manuela Vellés. In the new season, the agents will continue to have the mission of safeguarding the history of Spain and will be visited by such notable figures in the history of Spain as Felipe IV (Edu Soto), Picasso (Toni Zenet), Clara Campoamor (María Morales) or Pedro Almodovar (Carlos Santos).

