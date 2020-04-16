Jump Force divided the opinion of the players by its proposal and, above all, by its execution. Despite this, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft worked on more content that they gradually released with various updates.

If you are a fan of the fighting title, we have good news for you, as it has just been confirmed that there will be even more news and that the game will reach a new platform. To be more exact, Nintendo Switch users will be able to enjoy Jump Force soon.

Jump Force will have more DLC and will debut on Nintendo Switch

V-Jump magazine (via Gematsu) confirmed that the title is coming to Nintendo Switch this year with Jump Force Deluxe Edition. This is an edition that will include the base game and a pass with 9 additional fighters.

The hybrid console version will have support for online battles of up to 6 players and local fights between 2 players. On the other hand, a new Character Pass was confirmed that will add important characters from different franchises to the roster.

For now, the identity of all of them has not been revealed, but among the fighters mentioned are Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia. Also mentioned is the possibility of seeing Esidisi from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, as well as Leorio from Hunter x Hunter.

The new pass is expected to also have characters from Yu Yu Hakusho and Bleach. However, we must wait to have more information about it. Bandai Namco has not shared any further details about the Switch version or the new fighters so far.

For now we know that the new character pass will have 5 additional fighters. Character Pass 2 will be offered in exchange for $ 17.99 USD. Lastly, it was revealed that the Switch version will debut with over 50 playable characters.

Jump Force is available for now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Find all the news related to the title of fights in this link.

Source

