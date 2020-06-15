Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After passing through PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, Jump Force is on its way to Nintendo Switch with a Deluxe Edition. Bandai Namco will keep their word and launch the title of fights this year on the hybrid console.

The company today revealed the release date and other important details about this release. In case you don’t remember, Jump Force Deluxe Edition for Switch will include the base game and a pass with the first 9 additional fighters.

Jump Force is coming to Switch in a few months

Bandai Namco confirmed that Jump Force Deluxe Edition will be released for Nintendo Switch on August 28 in America and Europe. Japanese players will be able to enjoy it from the day before.

The game will come with various pre-sale incentives. Specifically, these are digital objects for the customization of characters, such as shirts, jackets, as well as consumable objects to start your adventure.

The physical copies will include a code to obtain the objects, while the owners of the game in physical format will be able to download them with a deadline of September 23 of this year.

Bandai Namco also explained that the Switch version will make possible new ways to enjoy the title. With a single console, up to 6 people can play in local battles, either in TV or desktop mode.

Also, it will be possible to connect 2 consoles locally. Jump Force Deluxe Edition will include the 9 extra characters from the first pass, but it will not give access to the fighters from Character Pass 2. Below is their latest trailer:

Jump Force is available for now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will debut on Nintendo Switch in late August. Find all the news related to the title of fights in this link.