‘Jumanji’: Kevin Hart explains why he is clear that we will see a fourth installment

When Sony embarked on the adventure of continuing what ‘Jumanji’ had started in the mid-90s with the help of Robin Williams and a little girl Kirsten Dunst, mSome raised their eyebrows thinking about how a possible new proposal could blur the memory of that adventure film. But the truth is that after the first impact, and thanks to this modernization led by a powerful cast, the study could not have done better the play.

Thus the 962 million dollars that ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle’ raised worldwide, opened the door to a third installment of the saga: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, a film that was somewhat shorter as far as the box office is concerned, but boasting a more than buoyant collection (it was made with 800 million). Considering this triumph it is logical that Kevin Hart wants to get back into the skin of his avatar And heed the call of the jungle The actor has made it more than clear by ensuring that there is no possibility that any of the team members decide to stay out of a fourth film, and that It just hasn’t happened because adjusting schedules is a challenge when you’re dealing with performers like Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, or Karen Gillan.

“For us, recreating the world of ‘Jumanji’ and having that success is monumental. You don’t turn your back on that. We have no interest in turning our backs on it, but we must find the moment. Dwayne, myself … Now I’m making a movie with Jack Black, ‘Borderlands’, in Budapest “, Hart starts, showing that not only Johnson is quite involved with, among other things, ‘Black Adam’, but all they have immersed themselves in other projects.

Of course, despite these commitments, Hart, in conversation with Collider, underlines that ‘Jumanji 4’ will happen when everyone gets rid of work. “We have all taken on other projects, so I think that when things calm down and our commitments start to free us up, we will definitely make another delivery because there is no reason not to“.

“It’s a family adventure. That’s a box that, once again, if you can check it correctly, it’s amazing. It’s profitable. Everyone’s family can go out and enjoy themselves, but right now, I’ve chosen to stay true to my commitment to Netflix, making sure to prioritize these movies, and then after that we’ll see what the world wants. That will be a priority. But there is no scenario in which we are not interested in doing more. I know Sony is definitely interested too“.