The Galaxy A50 receives the security patch for the next month of July ahead of time.

It is not unusual to see Samsung send the monthly android security patches to some devices days before Google itself publishes the security bulletin along with the corresponding update for Pixel devices. What is not too usual, is that the South Korean company starts updating some of their cheapest phones first.-

On this occasion, with the September monthly update which should be announced by Google next July 6 – given that it corresponds to the first Monday of the month – not yet published, Samsung has decided It will begin by updating what was its best-selling mobile in Spain throughout the past year: the Galaxy A50.

In this way, the holders of the device can already enjoy the latest improvements in terms of security and operation, as well as the solution of some errors present in the previous edition of the firmware.

The Galaxy A50 is updated with the July patch

As they explain in the SamMobile portal, the update has started in Portugal at first, and it is expected that with the passing of the hours it will come to the models of the other regions. As usual, the update will land first on the free and unlocked models, and over the weeks on the devices of the operators.

For now, a official change list reflecting the innovations introduced by the new version, but it is likely that most will focus on performance improvements and solutions to security breaches discovered by Google and its partners, which have not been published in the security bulletin at the moment. of the operating system. The update reaches the Galaxy A50 identified by the version number A505FNXXU5BTF5, and for now the weight of the version has not transcended. Still, it is advisable to download via a Wi-Fi network to avoid unwanted charges on the invoice.

But the Galaxy A50 was not the only Samsung model to update to the new version before the Pixels. A few days ago, the same update landed on Galaxy S20 series models with the version number G98xNKSU1ATFD. In both cases, the update can be downloaded by accessing the System settings, and checking if there are new versions available within the section Software update. If available, the new version will start to download automatically.

It is necessary to mention that Samsung is not the only one who has decided to get ahead of Google with the July update. A user of the / r / razerphone subrredit shared a screenshot a few days ago showing how his Razer Phone 2 received the security patch for the month of July early. And I’m very afraid that in the next few days other manufacturers will start updating some of their latest terminals with the latest security patch.

