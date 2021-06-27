July premieres on Netflix

We are going with the releases that we will have available on Netflix throughout the month of July. As the most important cinematographic premiere we have without a doubt the ‘The street of terror’, stories based on the famous RL Stine horror novels directed by Leigh Janiak for the streaming platform. Located in the years 1994, 1978 and 1966, the three deliveries will arrive on July 2, 9 and 16 respectively.

Regarding series, the first seasons of series such as ‘Young Highnesses’ or the long-awaited animated series ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’, as well as new seasons of ‘A place to dream’, ‘Mortal’, ‘Outer Banks’ or the spanish ‘Sky Red’, a series by the creators of ‘La casa de papel’ starring Enric Auquer, Lali Espsito, Asier Etxeandia, Yany Prado, Miguel ngel Silvestre and Vernica Snchez.

Here are the premieres of movies, series and documentaries that will arrive on Netflix next month:

1st of July: ‘Young Highnesses’ (Serie)

July 2nd: ‘Mortal’ T2 (series)

July 2nd: ‘The street of terror, part 1: 1994‘- (movie)

July 8: ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ (anime)

July 9th: ‘The street of terror, part 2: 1978‘(movie)

July 9th: ‘Atypical’ T4 (series)

July 9th: ‘A place to dream’ T3 (series)

July 9th: ‘Biohackers’ (series) T2

July 15: ‘I never’ T2 (series)

July 16th: ‘The Street of Terror, Part 3: 1666‘(movie)

July 21: ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans‘(movie)

July 23th: ‘Sky Red’ T2 (series)

July 23th: ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ (Serie)

July 23th: ‘The last love letter‘(movie)

July 30: ‘Outer Banks’ T2 (series)