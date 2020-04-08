Starting the 2020 season after July would be very difficult

The Austrian calculates a loss of two million for each GP canceled

The head of the AlphaTauri team, Franz Tost, believes that the month of July could be the point of no return for Formula 1, since starting the season beyond August would be very difficult.

For now, the first nine Grand Prix of the 2020 season have been postponed or even canceled – as in the case of the Monaco GP – and the situation in France indicates that Paul Ricard may be the next to fall.

In this way, the Grand Circus plans to start the season at the Austrian GP in early July. Franz Tost is aware that it will be difficult, but if the action does not start in July, then the season is in serious danger of being canceled.

“If we start competing in July, we could go out with a black eye. But if we don’t start, we would be in a critical situation,” said Franz Tost, speaking to the German outlet motorsport-total.com.

On the other hand, the Austrian estimates that the losses for each Grand Prix canceled would be around two million euros, something that, for a small team like AlphaTauri, is a chore.

“When we don’t compete in a Grand Prix, it costs us between one and a half million and two million. If we don’t run throughout the year, it will be a very critical matter. If you don’t have income, you obviously have an economic disaster,” added Tost.

Regarding possible solutions to this crisis caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus, the head of the Faenza formation is entrusted to Liberty Media.

“Only Liberty Media can give us a starting point. They are responsible for the money from the sponsors, the television rights and the organizers, which is then distributed. If they cannot distribute anything, we will not have much to spend.”

“We have to face reality to discover where we are financially. Then we have to sit down and say ‘this is the challenge we face and we only have this money left.’ We have to wait and see,” said Tost to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.