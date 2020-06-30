This month there will be a lunar eclipse, a double meteor shower and more. These are the astronomical events of July that you cannot miss.

In addition to the aforementioned, the Universe will show us many more things, these are the astronomical events of July that you cannot miss.

Throughout July, three unique astronomical events will take place for star gazers to delight in.

JULY ASTRONOMIC EVENTS YOU MUST WATCH

First, there will be a lunar eclipse on July 4, in mid-July Saturn and Jupiter will radiate into the night sky as their orbits bring them closer to Earth all year long, and finally two meteor showers to close the month.

LUNAR ECLIPSE PENUMBRAL

According to timeanddate.com, a lunar eclipse will take place on the night of July 4, 2020, with visibility in North America, South America and Africa.

This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, which occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are imperfectly aligned, creating a dark shadow on the Moon’s surface.

The eclipse will begin on July 4 at 11:07 pm and last until 1:52 am CST. The eclipse is predicted to climax around 12:29 am, when the sky will be darker.

JUPITER AND SATURN REACH MAXIMUM BRIGHTNESS

The two largest planets in the solar system will have a glow. According to AccuWeather, Jupiter and Saturn will peak during the year.

This happens when the planets reach their opposition, or “the point in their orbits when they are closest to Earth.” This means that we will have the opportunity to see these planets closer than ever.

Jupiter will reach its opposition on July 14, 2020. Meanwhile, Saturn is expected to hit its opposition on July 20, 2020.

While using a telescope to observe this phenomenon is recommended, those without telescopes should still be able to detect planets as they will shine much brighter than stars.

DOUBLE WEATHER RAIN

The South Delta Aquariid rain will be active from July 12 to August 23, 2020, according to the American Meteor Society on its 2020-2021 meteor calendar.

Also starting in July, it is the Capricornids Alpha Rain, which will be active from July 3 to August 15.

Both rains are expected to peak during the night of July 28-29, 2020.

While Delta Aquariids are best seen in the southern hemisphere, there is less visibility in the northern hemisphere. In any case, the Capricornids alpha rain can also be seen from either side of the equator.

