Although it’s now officially on the calendar for July 9, the whole thing is expected to be virtual for security reasons.

After a long wait, exciting news and many delays, the Ford Bronco’s return is already dated.

The Ford Bronco 2021 It will make its world debut on July 9, 2020. Ford has had revelations about the Bronco, many details about the expected SUV, but still it is necessary to fully understand the design of the SUV, its engine and its price, among other things.

The delays caused by the COVID-19 have come to an end and we are now less than a month away from knowing everything about Ford’s SUV.

The task of re-designing a classic should not be easy, market expectations are high and there will surely be many good and bad criticisms. Ever since Ford announced that the Ford Bronco would return in 2020, lovers of this SUV have been desperate to know more details about it.

The delays were not only at Ford, all automakers had their plants closed because of the pandemic. In the United States, Tesla, GM, Ford, FCA and Honda suspended production for about 2 months.

