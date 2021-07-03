July 4: Sayings for Independence Day

. American flags are seen near the mall in front of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on July 3, 2018, one day before the Independence Day holiday.

On Sunday, July 4, 2021, the United States Independence Day is celebrated, a day that commemorates the approval of the document that broke all political ties between North America and Great Britain.

This 4th of July, we’re inviting military families and essential and frontline workers to the White House to celebrate Independence Day – and our progress against COVID-19. Follow along here as we celebrate being #BackTogether this 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/NBvsMex7ZO – The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 30, 2021

During this day, Americans show their particular patriotism and celebrate the 4th of July in the open air, with the traditional picnic, snacks, barbecue and desserts decorated with the American flag. There is also a waste of joy that is fed by sports games, parades, and traditional fireworks, among many other activities.

But there is something that Americans also have in mind on this day, and that is to send phrases and messages to share with family, acquaintances and friends about the value of independence. In this article we want to leave you a list of those sayings alluding to this date, so that you can choose the ones that you like the most and that fit your purpose of participating.

The best 20 sayings to celebrate Independence Day

1. Don’t spend your money before you earn it – Thomas Jefferson.

2. There is no talent more valuable than not using two words when one is enough.

3. The God who gave us life gave us freedom at the same time – Thomas Jefferson.

4. It is not wealth or splendor, but tranquility and work, that bring happiness. – Thomas Jefferson.

5. The art of life is the art of avoiding pain.

6. Nothing is more valuable than independence and freedom – (Ho Chi Minh)

7. That it is not someone else’s who can be his own master. – (Paracelsus)

8. It is better to be wrong following your own path than to be right following someone else’s path – (Fyodor Dostoevsky)

9. Always independent, never isolated. – (Emilio Visconti Ventosa)

10. Be your own palace or the world will be your prison. – (John Donne)

11. A minister of the emperor passed by and said to Diogenes: Oh, Diogenes! If you learned to be more submissive and to flatter the emperor more, you wouldn’t have to eat so many lentils. Diogenes replied: If you learned to eat lentils you would not have to be submissive and flatter the emperor so much. – (Diogenes the Cynic)

12. Think badly, but in all cases, think for yourself. – (Doris Lessing)

13. Being independent is a matter of a small minority, it is the privilege of the strong.

14. God bless America.

15. Independent character arises from being able to be self-sufficient. – (Francisco Grandmontagne)

16. Make the children look for what they are capable of finding on their own – (Johann Heinrich Pestazzoli)

18. The best teamwork comes from people working independently towards a common goal – (James Cash Penney)

19. It is difficult to delimit freedom within the limits of the law, since a tyrant government will use the law to violate the rights of individuals – Thomas Jefferson.

20. Just freedom means acting freely according to our will, our rights being limited only by the rights of others. – Thomas Jefferson.

