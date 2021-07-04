July 4: Publix and Costco Open or Closed?

.

Happy 4th of July! If you need to go shopping on Independence Day 2021, you’re probably wondering if Publix or Costco are open nearby today. We have good news and bad news. While Publix stores are typically open, Costco stores will be closed for the holiday weekend.

Publix stores are open July 4

Publix is ​​open today. A Publix representative spoke with Heavy about the store’s plans for Independence Day. They said, “Our stores will operate traditional business hours for Memorial Day and July 4th.”

You can find the hours of the store near you by visiting the “Find a Store” web page on the Publix website.

A Publix representative previously told Heavy: “Our stores are closed three days a year, which includes Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving and Christmas days.”

If you’d rather not go to the store today, Publix also offers pickup curbside delivery and shipping with Instacart technology in select areas of the Southeast. Hours align with store hours, although high demand may affect availability in your location.

To see what specials Publix has today, visit their weekly ad here at>. Or you can find digital coupons here.

Costco closes July 4

Costco is typically closed on major federal holidays, including July 4. The store will reopen on Monday, July 5 during normal business hours.

The holidays where Costco stores are typically closed are New Years Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (July 4), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to vacation with loved ones or take a break from much-needed work.

Costco business centers will also be closed on July 4 and are listed on the website here. That page notes that business centers are typically closed on New Years Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

A Costco business center is available to any Costco member and there are 15 locations in the US They have items not found in regular Costco stores and large quantities of some grocery items, including a larger selection of beverages. The website states: “More than 70% of the items in Costco Business Center are different than those carried in a Costco warehouse.”

The site’s notes on the federal holiday, including Independence Day:

On these holidays, Costco business centers are closed and delivery is not available. If your delivery falls on one of these days, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. Due to the high volume of orders expected after a holiday, Business Centers can quickly reach delivery capacity and, under these circumstances, some days may not be available as a delivery option. In some situations, deliveries may also be delayed, and a Member Services Representative will contact you accordingly. When scheduling the delivery date, take into account upcoming holidays that may delay your order. On all other holidays, we will be OPEN and delivering orders. If there is a delivery scheduled and your business will NOT be open, call Member Services at 1-800-788-9968 to adjust your delivery date. A return fee may apply if we arrive at your business and no one is there to receive the order. If you have any further questions about holiday deliveries, please contact Member Services at 1-800-788-9968. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific time.

To find the specific Costco hours near you, use the store locator here.

