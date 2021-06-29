July 4, Independence Day: the 4 stories of the most emblematic dishes to celebrate

The long-awaited celebration of July 4 is approaching, which without a doubt It has become one of the most beloved holidays among Americans. The truth is that it is very easy to love this date, it finally encompasses everything we enjoy in life: family, friends, barbecue, beer and a long list of delicacies that are specially prepared for the occasion. The story goes that on July 4, 1776, representatives of the Thirteen Colonies sent across the country a document declaring themselves independent from the British crown. This is how the United States of America was born, therefore it is the date on which the United States independence.

Undoubtedly, there are many iconic elements that make the celebration of July 4 unique and really special: the fireworks, the beautiful tricolor decoration, the American flags and of course, the most succulent gastronomic traditions. We are not exaggerating when saying that there is no celebration of the Independence of the United States, without delicious local dishes. Based on this, we took on the task of taking a trip through time, compiling the wonderful history of some of the most memorable culinary traditions.

1. Barbecue / Grill

In a certain way and without fear of being wrong we could say that the most famous gastronomic tradition of the 4th of July is the barbecue. Also known as a barbecue, this is a key moment in the celebration and one that harmoniously brings together many American families and friends. Around a grill! It is no coincidence that more than 74 million people in the United States plan to have a barbecue to celebrate this iconic national holiday.. While it is true that barbecues are a tradition that is widely associated with the United States, many associate them as a custom that originated in the Caribbean and over the years made its way to the southern United States. The truth is hosting a barbecue is simply the quintessential 4th of July ritual, lighting the grill is the perfect excuse to enjoy the outdoors with the family and cook all kinds of local delicacies: pork ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs, wings, grilled vegetables and a wide repertoire of delicacies. In its beginnings, it became a very emblematic and popular tradition in the south of the country due to the abundance of pigs and thanks to this, all kinds of derived meats and sausages began to be integrated. We can also not fail to mention the practicality of this style of cuisine, the barbecue allows you to cook a large amount of food at the same time, which is ideal for family gatherings and with friends.

Barbecue. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Hot Dogs

From the classic 4 of July barbecue, emblematic American dishes emerge that although they were not necessarily created for that celebration They are a basic! Such is the case of hot dogs or hot-dogs, that simply cannot be missing in any barbecue. Believe it or not there is a National Council of Hot Dogs and Sausages, in which July has been declared as National Hot Dog Month The possible reason? July 4 is the day of the year with the highest consumption of hot dogs among Americans, in fact it is estimated that This July 4, 150 million Hot Dogs will be eaten. The truth is that the sausage is a product with years old and of which over the years all kinds of versions have come to light depending on the country, as is the case of the emblematic German sausage and which is considered the first that was used in the elaboration of hot dogs. While the exact origin of the hot dog is unknown, believed to have been brought to the United States by immigrants and in fact until 1893 it was a dish that was not associated with American culture at all. The reality is that this is an important year for lovers of Hot Dogs, as it was the date on which it became a classic in many baseball parks across the United States. It was all thanks to the owner of the St. Louis bar, Chris Von der Ahe, a German immigrant, owner of the St. Louis Browns and who introduced them to the American market.

Hot dogs. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Strawberry shortcake

Although it is true that the barbecue takes much of the prominence of the 4th of July, in large part because of the wide and delicious offer of salty foods that characterize this style of cooking. Dessert simply cannot be absent, in fact one of the most representative sweet traditions is the irresistible strawberry cake that in the United States is known as Strawberry shortcake. You are probably not so clear about it but the strawberry shortcake has been around for almost 200 years, it is known that the first recorded recipe is found in a recipe book called Miss Leslie’s Ladies Recipe Book and which was published in 1847. Today we know that the recipe is quite similar to the strawberry cake that we currently enjoy, the truth is that like most dishes: strawberry shortcake has evolved over time. The first strawberry biscuits were made with a dough similar to the dough of the tart, which were filled with strawberry puree and the result was a cake similar to a sandwich covered with sugar frosting. The rest is history, at the end of the 19th century the “strawberry cake” parties became popular, in fact many historians believe that this is why the strawberry shortcake recipe began to evolve by leaps and bounds: to suit different individual tastes. Currently the frosting was replaced with lighter whipped cream, and the previous cookie texture was replaced with a texture similar to the famous angel-cake.

Strawberry tart. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Apple pie

Is there a more traditional American dessert than apple pie? It is a fact that it is an emblematic specimen that is quite common in various celebrations in the United States, however, pies filled with fresh summer fruits are a very specific tradition of July 4. More specifically, the apple one. This homey and simple cake has become the most traditional American dessertl, not in vain for years it has been described as one of the most patriotic culinary elements and that has given rise to the typical phrase “as American as apple pie ”. However, apple pie has been around for much longer. Turns out that the pie recipe was brought to America by the first English settlers and its origin is the patties that were previously popular in England, although they were often stuffed with meat. In fact, there are references in which it is endorsed that the first fruit tart was made by Queen Elizabeth I, who made a cherry pie. The truth is that these early English cakes often consisted of more crust than filling, to keep the cake together, this large crust was known as “Coffyn”. the truth is that the term bark was not used until the American Revolution, when the colonists stopped using the term coffin. As more settlers began to settle, women began to bake cakes that were more regionalized and started using all kinds of local ingredients.

Apple pie. / Photo: Pixabay

