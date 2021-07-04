July 4: CVS & Walgreens Are they open or closed?

.

Happy 4th of July 2021! If you want to do some last-minute shopping for the Independence Day holiday, you’re probably wondering if CVS and Walgreens will be open on July 4. Most of these stores are open during the holidays. However, store pharmacies may not be open.

CVS Stores on July 4

CVS stores are open on July 4, 2021, based on the store’s weekly announcement, but hours may vary from store to store. Because of this, it’s best to check with your local store before going to one. And, as always, the pharmacy’s hours may be different than regular retail hours and some may not be open on July 4.

To locate a nearby CVS Pharmacy location or confirm hours of operation, visit CVS.com/stores.

You can view CVS weekly announcement here.

Although special offers may vary by location, CVS will offer quite a few discounts during the July 4th holiday. These include winning a free gift on the CVS app each week in July, redeemable online or in stores while supplies last. You will also get a 2% cash back in Extrabucks Rewards every time you shop. You’ll also earn $ 10 in ExtraBucks rewards for every $ 30 spent on any product featured in the weekly ad. At participating stores, when you buy four of any oral care, shaving or deodorant product, you’ll get an additional $ 5 discount with a CVS card.

The BOGO offer from July 4 to July 11, at participating locations, is “Buy 1 Get 1” with 50% off CVS Health Vitamins (with a CVS card).

Remember, CVS locations offer scheduled or drop-in vaccinations, COVID-19 in-store and home testing, and antibody testing.

Walgreens Stores on July 4th

A Walgreens representative told Heavy: “All Walgreens stores will be open on July 4th during regular business hours. Customers can find their local store hours using our store locator. “

However, this will not be the case with Walgreens pharmacies. The store representative told Heavy: “Most Walgreens pharmacies will be closed on July 4th. Patients who need to fill or pick up a prescription on July 4 should check the hours of their local pharmacy or they can visit the nearest 24-hour Walgreens pharmacy. “

Walgreens also has a number of specials for the 4th of July. These include the following, shared with Heavy by a Walgreens representative:

BOGO50 offering on select health and wellness items. All active members of the military and veterans will get a 20% discount on regularly priced items from July 1 through July 4. On July 6, Seniors will get a 20% discount on regular priced items.

You can see the weekly Walgreens ad here, along with digital coupons. Walgreens also offers delivery in less than two hours to select locations.

You can also make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 1-800-WALGREENS or sign up for weekly COVID-19 updates here. Walgreens stores also offer free trials at any of their more than 6,000 vehicle testing sites, along with home testing options. Driving test options (at select locations) including a 48-hour response PCR test, a 24-hour rapid diagnostic test, and an hour-long rapid antigen test.

