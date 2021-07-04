July 4: Costco’s Top 8 Foods to Celebrate Convenient, Delicious, and Affordable



Costco joins in the celebration of American Independence and this weekend puts at our fingertips wonderful and inexpensive options to create the best July 4th menu.

Photo: Photo by cottonbro from Pexels / Pexels

The moment that all Americans have been waiting for has arrived: the celebration of the 4th of July. After a year of confinement and pandemic sadness, little by little we return to iconic seasonal activities and celebrations and this Independence Day promises to be again a great time to celebrate, enjoy the rich traditional food, a good beer and the family. If you plan to enjoy this holiday at home, you have to check the amazing grocery deals that Costco is offering this weekend. They are delicious, practical, they will make your life easier and best of all, they will not affect your pocket.

1. Bacon Wrapped Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños

They will simply be the perfect snack to whet your appetite at any gathering and barbecue. The best of all is that all you will have to do is bake them or heat them in a pan with a little oil, it will take 10 minutes for them to be ready, I advise you to set up a plate with the jalapeños and place rich sauces in the center to accompany them. . Its price is simply wonderful: a package with 20 medium peppers costs only $ 9.99.

2. French onion, almond and cashew dip

Is there a party without fries? They are the perfect snack to accompany any meeting on the 4th of July, they are present at every table. This wonderful French onion, cashew and almond dip It’s the closest thing to heaven! And the perfect idea to take the typical French fries to another level. Best of all, it’s the ideal dairy-free option, and it’s very affordable – a 25-ounce (709-gram) jar is just $ 6.99. marvelous!

3. Fried sweet potatoes

It’s true that French fries are the quintessential side dish of any 4th of July barbecue. A good idea is to also offer fried sweet potato batons, which are ultimately a healthier alternative for those who want to care online. This large bag of fried sweet potatoes is a staple on any menu, they are vegan and gluten free, ideal for preparing in the air fryer. They are simply great to accompany hamburgers, hot dogs, cuts of meat, salads, snacks and pasta. You will not regret acquiring them for their magnificent price: A 44-ounce (1,247 kg) bag costs only $ 7.65.

4. Artisanal pizza with Mozarrella and pesto

Little desire to cook? These pizzas will save you from any emergency and are absolutely delicious, perfect to complement any menu and accompany with a rich salad. This Urban Pie option comes packaged with 2 large crunchy thin crust pizzas made with pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella slices, cherry tomatoes, basil and four cheeses including Romano, Provolone, Mozzarella and Parmesan. The best of all is that they are made with 100% real cheese without hormones, preservatives, or colorings. Get a two-pack of pizzas for just $ 8.99.

5. Vegetarian Egg, Bacon and Potato Frittatas

This Costco freezer classic is coming to be featured on July 4th. These snacks are simply delicious, healthy and a perfect garnish. They are gluten-free, soy-free, peanut-free, and nut-free, Keto-friendly, and have 5 grams of protein for just 80 calories The best? It is a vegetarian product, which is made with vegan bacon made with smoked pinto beans. They are too easy to prepare: 45 seconds in the microwave or 18 minutes in the oven.

6. Potato salad

This salad is perfect for when we have little time to cook, It is a great alternative to complement the side dishes of the barbecue. It goes great as a companion to hamburgers, hot dogs, pasta, salads and is a good option for vegetarians. Ideal for the summer afternoons that always accompany the 4th of July. A 48-ounce (1,360-gram) bottle costs just $ 6.99.

7. Brownies

Of course, sweet dishes cannot be absent and it is well known that Costco offers the most delicious options for very good prices and above all a great quality. These brownie sandwiches are simply ideal to end any celebration with a flourish, they will appeal to young and old alike. A 48-ounce box is only $ 5.99 – no better! Accompany with vanilla ice cream or a rich cup of coffee.

8. Lemon cheesecake

This lemon cheesecake is the perfect synonym for summer and a very generous option for big 4th of July gatherings. It is probably one of the best dessert alternatives, it is refreshing with a perfect acid touch and the best of all is that its price is quite accessible taking into account its size, it can serve up to approximately 12 people depending on the size of the slice. Its price is $ 16.99.

