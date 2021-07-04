July 4: 5 patriotic movies to enjoy independence

Pinterest

Today the Independence of the United States is commemorated, a day of great celebration like every year. July 4 is an important date for patriots where countless celebrations are held nationwide. Families gather to celebrate, go out to celebrate, and some celebrate from the comfort of their home. These are the movies that we recommend for all patriots who celebrate this day from home.

Independence Day (1996)

‘Independence Day’, is a feature film that broke records in the 90s and winner of an Oscar. This classic film is fictional about the fight between aliens with soldiers to save the White House. In this feature film there is a patriotic and very emotional presidential speech in commemoration of July 4 that, although it was part of a libretto, obtained many positive comments from the people who saw this film.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks is recognized for the great character who played in Forrest Gump an unforgettable character in 1994. This fictional feature film tells the story of overcoming the protagonist who suffers from a certain mental retardation since childhood. But apart from the adversities, the character narrates crucial events in his country for several decades. Forrest Gump is the winner of several major awards including six Oscars.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

This 1989 feature film starring Tom Cruise tells the story of Ron Kovic, a paralyzed veteran who demonstrates against the Vietnam War. This film was the talented actor’s first Oscar award nomination.

The Patriot (2000)

The Patriot feature film starring Mel Gibson in 2000 and nominated for three Oscars is a drama, action, war and history film. This movie is about war, fiction and historical. Gibson’s character in this feature film is a modest man who is forced to join the American Revolution when the British threaten to take away his farm.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

The movie Black Hawk Down is about when the United States sent special forces to Somalia to destabilize the government and bring food and humanitarian aid to the starving population. They used Black Hawk helicopters to lower the soldiers to the ground, an unexpected attack by Somali forces shot down two of the helicopters and from then on, the American soldiers struggled to regain their balance while taking heavy gunfire. This story is based on the book by author Mark Bowden.

