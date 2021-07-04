July 4, 2021: Bible Verses to Share

. US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Washington Monument on the National Mall during the 2020 “Salute to America” ​​event honoring Independence Day in Washington, DC, July 4, 2020.

This Sunday, July 4, 2021, one of the most recognized national holidays in the world is celebrated: “Independence Day” of the United States of America. Although the official date is Sunday, in American territory the celebration of such an important day has already begun, from Friday, July 2 and will run until Monday, July 5.

On this patriotic day that dyes the 50 states that make up the national territory in blue, red and white, and where each citizen raises the stars and stripes flag that, proud and sovereign, rises to the billowing rhythm of the wind, again to commemorate and ratify their freedom.

On July 4, 1776, he remembers and celebrates that the United States was born as a country, ceasing to be a colony of the British Empire. In this new feat of independence and freedom, the Americans also proclaimed their religion, the Catholic over the British, the Protestant. That is why today we celebrate the 245th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It was actually passed on July 2, unopposed, but it was made official on July 4, that’s why we celebrate Independence Day on this date.

Now, to put in a context from the sacred, the concept and the value of the struggle to be free, below, a series of biblical verses are presented about what God and his son expressed about the “value of Independence ”.

These inspiring and patriotic quotes that celebrate the freedom of the United States of America from the point of view of Jesus, you can share them in this patriotic holiday, as part of some wise dedication messages to those important and remembered people in your life.

What does the word of God say about patriotism and Independence?

1. “So if the Son sets you free, you will be truly free.” John 8:36

2. “Stand, then, in the freedom with which Christ has made us free, and do not again be subjected to the yoke of slavery.” Galatians 5: 1

3. “And I will walk in freedom, Because I sought your commandments.” Psalm 119: 45



4. “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” John 8:32

5. “The word of Jehovah that came to Jeremiah, after Zedekiah made a covenant with all the people in Jerusalem to promulgate them freedom”, Jeremiah 34: 8

7. “For the day of vengeance is in my heart, and the year of my redeemed has come”, Isaiah 63:42

8. “For the Lord is the Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom ”. Corinthians 3:17

9. “And you shall sanctify the fiftieth year, and proclaim liberty in the land to all its inhabitants; that year will be a jubilee year for you, and each one of you will return to your possession, and each one will return to his family ”. Leviticus 25:10

11. “A Psalm of David: Blessed be the Lord my Rock, Who trains my hands for battle, And my fingers for war”, Psalms 144: 1

12. “It will come to pass that if you listen attentively to the voice of Jehovah your God, to keep and carry out all his commandments that I prescribe to you today, Jehovah your God will also exalt you above all the nations of the earth.” Deuteronomy 28: 1

