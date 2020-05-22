The NBA is approaching the date that was set as the limit to decide what it would do with the 2019/20 season. June looks like the red line which Adam Silver and the other actors on the Board of Directors do not want to overdo because it will jeopardize the celebration of a possible shortened final phase that is still under discussion. The spread of contagion continues in the United States, but the League is trying to safeguard the health of the players that they would be exposed to the dispute of matches with a sufficient number of virus tests to get it.

While waiting for the New York central office to give new guidelines once some teams have already resumed training in the gyms (although individually, without group exercises), there is still speculation about both the format and the dates . In the first, the option of Disney World, in Orlando, is gaining, and in the second, there is not much certainty.

Two members of the League, one from the offices and the other from the field, have unveiled the conversations that are taking place in the NBA forum. First, Marc Lesry, one of the Bucks’ owners, has given a fork: “The players are coming back and we should be playing in about six or eight weeks.” Secondly, Spencer Dinwiddie, base of the Nets, who comes to corroborate this thought: “What they tell me is that the bubble parties would have to start on July 15.” The player has made another interesting assessment, mentioning five games as the start of the competition, which is indicative that the NBA wants to meet the minimum of 70 regular-season matches (most are around 65 played right now) and go through to the playoffs. .

On Friday, May 29, the Board of Directors meets again in a telematic conference from which absolutely crucial conclusions must be drawn.