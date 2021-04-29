Julius Randle, the tireless star

Chris Paul, with 7 points in the last minute and a half, ended the New York Knicks’ second-best streak in the last 25 years, after thirteen wins in a row in the 2012-13 season. Memphis, Lakers, Pelicans, Dallas, Hornets or Hawks; nine consecutive victories with immense value. Beyond the historical and moral milestone, the positive maelstrom finds anchor in rivals who, rarely, make things simple; in some cases (Hawks or Hornets), with double value for the pursuit of shared objectives. Nobody hesitates to speak well of the Knicks anymore. No laughter escapes or jokes are made. From the point of view of the neutral spectator, they can be considered as one of the casts that, if they confirm their presence in the playoffs, can make life difficult for anyone; from that of an opposing follower, you can only feel respect. They do not appear as favorites to the ring, in a progression that would not be of this planet; but they are already in that group of teams that nobody wants to cross when the moment of truth arrives.

Tom Thibodeau, a legitimate candidate for the best coach of the season (although, for the moment, behind, or on a par with, Quin Snyder, Monty Williams, Steve Nash or Doc Rivers), is the architect. He was the one who drew new plans, groundbreaking and, for some, difficult to understand. He has clear ideas, even fixed; he has always had them and will hardly change them. Now even less. And most importantly, he has been able to transmit them. A, B, C of every coach. At the end of the odd match, images of some of their players have been seen doing extra shooting sessions. Who knows if as a modus operandi of the staff (something not so rare) or of their own free will; but, in any case, and regardless of the anecdote, the matches with Thobodeau are long, for opponents and their own. Especially for the most important ones. The good guys are always better on the track. A hackneyed motif, simplistic for some, realistic in most cases and a backbone for Tom. Two of the three players with the most minutes of the season work under him. RJ Barret, with 2,143 accumulated and 34.6 per game, is third on the list; Julius Randle, with 2289 and 37.5, the first. Among them, Nikola Jokic, MVP favorite, with 2145 and 35.2.

A tireless star. Randle has started to glow as well as sweat. Logical no matter where you look. In the meritocratic, without work there is no reward; in sports, the more minutes, the more opportunities to produce. His presence on the track has increased five minutes since last season, seven since the previous one and 23.5 since his first; in the current one, he only sits on the bench just over 10. With its pros and cons. If you hold the beat, in the Big Apple they will dance; but it can faint, of course. Thibodeau has found in him the extension that every coach looks for on the court and Randle, in Thibodeau, the dose of confidence that he lacked to make the leap. Soulmates. “He’s in incredible shape. He’s our engine and I have a lot of confidence in him,” says the coach about the player. “I’m excited every time I go on the court. I try to make the fans proud and I try to be there for my teammates. We try to win the maximum number of games”, the player above all that the coach wants to hear: camaraderie, dedication and victories.

A late blast

Randle is not new to this. This is his seventh season in the best league in the world. Selected in seventh position in the 2014 draft, he spent his first four years with the Lakers, with a correct trend, but not enough to be among the names of the first, or second, line of the NBA. In his last season dressed in purple and gold, he had 16.1 points, 8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. In the next one, already in the Pelicans, 21.4 + 8.7 + 3.1. His biggest statistical leap, but not qualitative, which has occurred in this course, with his first All Star as a tangible element, the award as the most improved player close by and the All NBA more than feasible (since Amar’e Stoudemire, the Knicks they do not have any player of that category).

He is now a leader, and a winning leader. His locker of records shows 23.9 + 10.4 + 6 in total averages; When the time lapse is reduced to the last glorious streak of results, it shoots up to 30.1 + 9.1 + 6.2. In April, he is the third player with the most points, behind compulsive scorers like Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic. In addition, it has been on the list of the most decisive in clutch time, with 4.1 points in these conditions. The best players always on the court, yes; but only if they resolve in the important moments. Ahead, a truly complicated schedule, and to continue solving: Memphis, Nuggets, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, Spurs, Hornets or Celtics, with a six-game road trip included, they wait with sharp claws and, predictably, with a lot to do. play.

The power forward is not yet an NBA superstar – already a star – but he is signing a season at his height. Consistency combined with stellar performances and the winning weight of a winning team. Against Atlanta, 40 points; against Dallas, 44. In the other period of greater production of victories in the Big Apple, from February 12 to March 13, new average above the total (24.1 + 11.2 + 5.5). Along with LeBron James, he is the seventh player with the most triple-doubles in the season (5), and that in his entire career accumulates 11. With 38, he is also the eighth player with the most double-doubles, being already, at these Heights, the season in which he has signed double digits the most times in two categories. One of the biggest blockbusters in the competition. At the individual level, but also collectively, as is obvious. He leads the Knicks in the three major statistical categories, but also in offensive and defensive responsibility, in time with the ball in his hands, in defensive rebounds (where he is third in the league) …

He has improved in defense, with a version much superior to that shown in previous seasons, and in attack, with the triple as the spearhead. In his first six seasons, Randle only managed to exceed 30% accuracy in 2019; now, he’s at 41.8% with more than five attempts per game. Behind, Thibodeauian discipline, even before his arrival. Julius smelled something. As Chris Mannix explains in Sports Illustrated, Randle has been working on extra jump shots since the end of last season, as well as in the gym. “He continues to work hard. Every night he continues what is already left on the track. He is a great example for our boys,” Tom recently confessed. “One day I went to the franchise offices just to check what I suspected, that Tom’s lights were still on. There they were.”, Randle on the Adrian Wojnarowski podcast. One for each other. And both for the Knicks.