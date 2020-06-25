Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

There are several ways in which a person can stand out on YouTube. Although the best known is with entertainment content, the reality is that the platform has become a good educational platform. One of the content creators who have excelled in this is Juan Alberto Ríos Gallego, a Colombian civil engineer better known as JulioProfe. Until now, this youtuber has been the key that many needed to pass their exams, but now it showed us another facet by opening a gameplay channel.

This week JulioProfe surprised the YouTube community by opening a new channel very different from the main one. His name is JulioProfeGamer and he uploads his games from League of Legends, the popular MOBA from Riot Games.

JulioProfe is an expert in mathematics and of that there is no doubt; however, his gamer skills are not up to par. This is explained as you are still learning everything that League of Legends has to offer. The good news is that his community has not cared about this and many tell him that they are sure that it is a matter of time before he becomes a master of the MOBA.

It is worth mentioning that JulioProfe’s decision to open a new channel seemed to be the right one, since it is being a success. At the time of writing, he has more than 257,000 subscribers and most of his videos have more than 100,000 visits. We hope that it continues to grow and that we will see it later trying more games.

