Julión Álvarez, someone scams in his name and denounces him | Instagram

Julio César Álvarez Montelongo better known as Julión Álvarez through a statement denounced that an individual was using his name to defraud other people.

The singer of the regional mexican music from the State of Chiapas shared a statement to all the media denouncing the illegal and false use of his name.

This person made people believe that he was giving away discounts for his presentations, which is not true, so he find indignant.

Through his Facebook the interpreter of “Earthly” He asks his followers not to trust any alert that is related to him, because he fears that they will scam them in his name because his name could be bad as well as his reputation.

He affirms that they can get to offer discounts to the next singer performances, giving amounts and advances, however everything is completely false.

So far Julión, like his entire gang, is like any other person in quarantine due to the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 that is currently lived.

As it is not yet known what will proceed to lift the quarantine, the singer does not know when he will return to the stage, however it’s not a pretext to stop working, write songs or put aside their social networks.

The singer Julión Álvarez fortunately is sowing success again after the controversial blow he suffered when he was pointed out by the United States Department of the Treasury as a person with ties to organized crime.

To all the people who want to follow my steps on social networks, a few bars follow me on Instagram as @lospasosdejulion – Julion Alvarez (@julionalvarez)

November 16, 2017

Despite the fact that many people have criticized him for his singing, he is quite recognized in the Mexican regional genre, his career continues to grow, as do his admirers and people who appreciate him.

