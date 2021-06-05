Julio Urías shone once again before the team that once rejected him

The Mexican Julio Urías had a brilliant outing against the Braves from Atlanta again in the MLB.

It is rumored that Braves They were one of those teams that recognized the talent that Julio Urías presented in the Mexican Baseball League, however, they chose not to sign him due to his vision difficulties.

Years later he threw them a tremendous game in the playoffs of the MLBand he continues to have them as children in the 2021 regular season. Last season, he worked 8 innings against the Braves, where he gave up just one career with 5 strikeouts, achieving two victories.

On Friday night Julio Urías he threw 5 innings allowing a run with 2 BBs, 4 hits and five strikeouts. Also, when the game was 1-1, the Mexican hit a sacrifice bunt that drove in a run.

Urías took the victory thanks to a good offense by the Dodgers.

Here the videos:

KKKKK-ULICHI POWER💪🏻 Julio Urías and his 5 strikeouts of the night😏. pic.twitter.com/5Qoci4Wgdy – Tomateros de Culiacán (@clubtomateros) June 5, 2021

PERFECT touch of Julio Urías, leaves the ball lying in front of the pitcher. Lux got on a motorcycle to get home on time. #Dodgers 2-1 #Braves #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/pKhM9cchZn – Jose Rodolfo Llamas (@JoseL_ESPN) June 5, 2021

