Julio Urías records a unique record with the Dodgers in the Major Leagues

Julio Urías has been a horse of my battles for the organization of Dodgers Los Angeles in the Big leagues. The Mexican registers a record unique in the MLB.

A data revealed by Antonio de Valdés places Julio Urías as the pitcher with the longest active game winning streak in the Big leagues, according to the commenter.

Uriah, of the Dodgers, he hasn’t lost a game since August 9, 2019. Said record excites all Mexicans who are proud of the figures recorded by the Sinaloan in the Big leagues with Los Angeles.

In the current campaign of the MLB 2021, Uriah The 24-year-old has recorded four wins and no losses this season with a 2.87 ERA. In addition, he has fanned 42 opponents in 37.2 innings of labor at the Big Show.

There is no doubt that Julio Urías it has had a before and after. His manager Dave Roberts, has managed to manage the Mexican left-hander’s arm that since his starter roll in the Big leagues, it has been more effective and healthy.

We bet many did not know this record of the pitcher of the Dodgers.

Here the data: