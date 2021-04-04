Julio Urías made his debut and recorded a personal record with the Dodgers

The southpaw of Dodgers of the Angels, Julio Urías gave lecture from the mound in his first opening of the 2021 season of the Big leagues (MLB).

Uriah, who had his debut today, he looked very good from the mound in the MLB. The Los Angeles southpaw pitched 7 innings, allowing three hits on a walk and striking out six in the big top.

The pitcher of the Dodgers of 79 pitches he made in his debut, managed to throw 59 in the strike zone, showing his good form and dominance in the Big leagues.

Undoubtedly, these kinds of outings Julio Urías, give to think that it can be a fundamental piece of those led by Dave Roberts to win the double championship.

It should be noted that it is the longest exit of Julio Urías, registering a record personal, as he had previously only reached 6.1 inning of labor in the MLB.