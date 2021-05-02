Julio Urías added his fourth victory with the Dodgers team

The launcher of Dodgers of the Angels, Julio Urías got his fourth win in line with the Californian organization in the Big leagues.

“El Culichi”, does not stop surprising the team of Dodgers and his fans. Today you registered your fourth win consecutive Los Angeles win over the Milwaukee Brewers 16-4 in the MLB.

Julio Urías worked from the mound of the Big leagues, for 7 episodes, where it allowed; four hits, an earned run and 10 strikeouts in his performance with the Dodgers on the MLB.

Undoubtedly, Uriah He is having an excellent year from the mound, this type of performance could be considered as one of the candidates for the Cy-Young of the National League, as he barely registers a 2.87 ERA with his team in 2021.

Apparently the Dodgers Los Angeles found the best version of the Mexican born in Culiacán, Sinaloa continues to add important victories for his team as well as for him, since it is the quarter of the campaign in the Big leagues.

So far this season, the 24-year-old Mexican southpaw has struck out 42 batters in 37.2 innings pitched with Dodgers in the big tent.

Blade?