Julio Urías achieves his eighth victory of the season with the Dodgers

MEXICO CITY.

The Sinaloan Julio César Urías pitched five innings, enough to take his eighth victory and get to the leadership of that department in the Major Leagues. The Los Angeles Dodgers, with an eight-race rally in the fifth inning, they beat the Atlanta Braves.

With the victory Urías tied Jake Flaherty, of the Cardinals of San Luis, in the Major League winning lead.

The important truth for me is that the team is winning, of course that in the end is a good thing for me, that the victories come when I pitched. Very grateful to the team, the offense and the relief that have supported me in all my starts, ”Urías said at the end of the game.

Uriah had a difficult start. In the first inning, he walked, allowed two hits, one of them a Freddie Freeman homerun. with the only run they ever did, making a total of 29 pitches.

From the second made up the road by getting 12 outs in 14 batters faced. In total he allowed four hits, walked a pair and struck out five on 83 pitches.

The Dodgers offense was handcuffed by Ian Anderson for the first four innings, where they couldn’t hit him and they struck out six times. In the fifth, everything collapsed with a great rally, where Urías was the protagonist producing a career with a suicidal touch.

The rally continued after Julio’s touch, which served him to produce and reach first base. With two outs and bases loaded, Albert Pujols, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger walked to produce wheelie runs.. Will Smith singled for one more run and Chris Taylor doubled for three more runs.

The Braves reacted to a two-run RBI double by Ozzie Albies in the eighth inning. and an error from the short stop Gavin Lux that brought two more races in the same chapter.

Kenley jansen came in and put a bit of drama in the ninth starting with a pair of walks, but then he dominated the next three batters, Ronald Acuña, Freeman and Albies, to end the game.

The Dodgers have won three of their last four games and are 1.5 games from the San Francisco Giants, leaders of the West Division of the National League.

