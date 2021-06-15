Julio Salinas: “I see myself reflected in Morata”

Julio Salinas knows perfectly what Álvaro Morata is going through after the failures of the Juventus striker against Sweden. International on 56 occasions between 1986 and 1996, he scored 22 goals with La Roja, but a goal that was not pursued. In the 1994 United States World Cup, the man from Bilbao came out in the second half of the quarterfinals against italy. With the match tied (1-1), Salinas had the opportunity at 84 minutes to overtake Spain on one occasion engraved on the retinas of our football.

The team trained by Javier Clemente would end up losing after a goal from Roberto Baggio minutes later and criticism would be primed with the striker. Something similar to what is happening with Morata at the moment, as the former Athletic or Barcelona striker recalled in ‘GOL’: “I see myself reflected in Morata, what Morata is experiencing I have experienced”. And it is that, at the end of the clash, that of Juve has been the negative protagonist for the national and international press.

Salinas continued and broke a spear in favor of the ‘9’ of Spain on the set of the aforementioned medium: “It seems unfair to me. Morata has scored many goals, at Juve, at Atlético de Madrid, where he has played. Today he had a very clear chance and he didn’t score … Well, Isak and Berg also had a clearer chance and he didn’t score “.

The debate is also fueled by the substitution of Gerard Moreno, the top national scorer of the season, but today’s talk show understands that both can coexist without major problem: “Gerard Moreno is a great player and he should play, I agree. He should play, but not at the expense of Morata. One thing has nothing to do with the other. It seems totally unfair to me. “

Finally, he showed confidence that the failures and criticisms do not end up undermining the confidence of a Morata who will undergo a very important test this Saturday against Lewandowski’s Poland: “It is becoming a ball without any sense, without any reason to be. They are going to load it. From what I’ve seen of Morata for a long time, I think he has quite wide backs to be able to withstand this pressure. Look at the teams that have been … “.