Julio Rodríguez received the “yes” from the Mariners to go to despechare in Mexico

The Seattle Mariners prospect, Julio Rodriguez, received the “yes” to play with the Dominican Republic in the Pre-olympic in Mexico.

After having a great role with Rep. Dom in the pre-Olympic, Julio Rodriguez He did not know if he was going to go to Mexico to continue supporting his team in the famous “despechaje” in Mexico for the last ticket to Tokyo.

Credit is to be given to Jose Gomez, the general manager of this team who obtained the prospect’s permission, who is ranked as the second-best prospect of that organization in the MLB and promises great things.

The desperation will begin from June 22 to 26, the Dominican Republic will not have Jose Bautista and possibly not Raul Valdés, who deals with problems in his back, however, they should feel a little more relaxed knowing that Julio Rodríguez is going to accompany them until the end of this trip.

This is getting good! Julio Rodríguez received permission from @LosMarineros and will be in the playoffs from 22 to 26 of this month in Mexico. # ArribaRD🇩🇴 #RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/PqL492FFw6 – ProbeisbolRD (@probeisbolrd) June 10, 2021

It should be noted that if the Dominican Republic gets the ticket to Tokyo, there is another issue with the prospect Julio Rodriguez, who must manage another permit if he wants to take that long flight to one more challenge with his team.