Julio Rodríguez as J-Rod, reminds Alex Rodríguez as A-Rod

By: Carlos Moreta – El Moretablazo

The similarities between what was the career of Alex Rodriguez, compared to a young and sought-after prospect in Julio RodriguezThey have been a great bitch to analyze in the beginning of what is expected a fruitful career for J-Rod. From a clear influence on their nicknames, I start in professionalism, same last name, and even a somewhat similar swing.

After an unprecedented performance in the baseball pre-Olympic of the Americas, together with the Dominican team in search of a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics, in addition to being classified as the fourth largest prospect of the minority circuits of MLB, has shown a significant increase, with a column like that of the legendary and also Dominican being at his side Alex Rodriguez.

The comparison between an already ex-player and today a sought-after prospect, takes shape because both have a start in their careers with the Seattle Mariners, being Alex Rodriguez ranked 1st Minor League prospect in 1995, while today Julio Rodriguez It is the fourth, in addition to both, to pose in the ranks of the Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Winter League at some stage of their careers.

Take as the first surname the Rodriguez, what makes of Alex large, at first glance it is shown as inspiration in front July, looking at the cycles of his nickname today as J-Rod, while we could all distinguish between Alex Rodriguez What A-Rod, one of the best known nicknames in all of baseball history.

The similarities in the swing of both, leave another great example of the comparisons of both, although despite one being a historical defender and another with great projections, one was shortstop and third base, while the other paints for outfielder. Even so, the way they both take their bat from the batting box and the position of their knees when making the so-called swing, leave another great similarity of so many in Julio Rodriguez with Alex Rodriguez.

Here video:

While today we end the career as a player of Alex Rodriguez, who will be on the Cooperstown Hall of Fame ballot in 2021, Julio Rodriguez begins to take compromising steps in a career that aims to make fruitful, as much or greater than A-Rod.