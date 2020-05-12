it was confirmed that Preciado tested positive to the COVID-19 for a visit you received at home. “data-reactid =” 23 “>BY | Ericka Rodríguez-. At the beginning of the year, singer Julio Preciado received a kidney transplant, which was donated by his daughter, and for which he received extensive intensive care. In the face of the unexpected pandemic, the interpreter’s family took extra care of himself so as not to get coronavirus and not make his health condition more complex, however, no restrictions put him safe and it was confirmed that Preciado tested positive COVID-19 for a visit he received at home.

your body is still in the process of adapting to the transplant you had. “data-reactid =” 24 “> The interpreter was transferred from Mazatlán to the city of Guadalajara in his private vehicle, since no ambulance wanted to be responsible for his transfer, because Julio is a patient suffering from diabetes, hypertension, obesity and his body is still in the process of adapting to the transplant they performed on him.

assured the journalist Addis Tuñón. “data-reactid =” 25 “>“He arrived accompanied by his wife, he had a respiratory deficiency… he is isolated in the COVID tower. It is stable but delicate ”, assured the journalist Addis Tuñón.

I greatly appreciate your concern. I have had pneumonia for two years and the covid test was carried out yesterday evening, I still don’t have the results. Fortunately I feel well blessed God and anything hereby I will give notice. – Julio_Preciado_ (@Julio_Preciado_) May 12, 2020

she has had pneumonia for two years. “data-reactid =” 28 “> Later the interpreter himself confirmed the process, highlighting feeling good and still waiting for the results. Also recalling that for two years he has suffered from pneumonia.

“It was a very hard blow for me. To have come out of the transplant so well and now with this (the infection) ”. “data-reactid =” 30 “> But after the transplant surgery, Julio had an infection in the groin where he almost lost his testicles, although he was very discreet so that the press did not find out. a very hard blow for me. To have come out of the transplant so well and now with this (the infection). “

declared in 2017. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 31 “> However, another of Preciado’s ailments is venous thrombosis, therefore, he significantly changed his lifestyle in the face of delicate cardiovascular disease. I feel better about my legs, thank God. I am in a treatment that is 20 weeks old, I have only been eight weeks and it is a system that they are putting on to unclog my veins, “he declared in 2017.

What happened was negligence on my partNot from anyone, I was to blame for what happened. I shouldn’t have left the hospital without medical authorization. I signed the discharge myself ”.” Data-reactid = “32”> In this complicated path in health, Julio Preciado has been negligent at times, to the extent of having signed his discharge from the hospital when his health was still weak and for this reason his kidney was affected. “My life changed, of course it changed, now I value things more. What happened was due to negligence on my part, not anyone’s, I was at fault for what happened. I shouldn’t have left the hospital without medical authorization. I signed the discharge. “

just said last February to the program “Today”. “data-reactid =” 35 “>But Julio’s health has always been his Achilles heel. Obesity has always accompanied him, since his complexion is robust, however, the other diseases were coming to his life and he himself confesses that “what most detonated in Julio Preciado, the kidney problem, was diabetes. I have never denied my addictions, I have never denied them. Right now I have two years out of them. I know it could be the cause (my addictions) because the body takes your bill, “he said just last February to the” Today “program.

it was “cleaned” just two years ago. “data-reactid =” 36 “> Julio has lived for several years among health problems, which he recognizes as part of the excesses into which he fell. His time in the band El Recodo, gave him recognition, success and fortune that at the same time opened the doors to a world of parties, sedentary life, alcohol and cocaine. His youthful dream: to be a José José-style balladeer, dramatically also brought him closer to touching the demons of “El Príncipe de la Canción”, the same ones that, according to him, were “cleaned” just two years ago.

because he has made a difference in the lives of his friends with his testimony. Barraza has accompanied the former vocalist of El Recodo in his recovery. “Data-reactid =” 37 “> Other singers like Pancho Barraza and Julión Álvarez decided to stop drinking and let Julio Preciado know, because he has made a difference in the life of his friends with his testimony Barraza has accompanied the former vocalist of El Recodo in his recovery.

The news of being infected by COVID-19 It is a great bucket of cold water in Preciado’s career, because in the boom of reunions, in large sums and in what it would mean for fans to listen to him again with El Recodo -as in 1998, the last year he was part of the group before embarking on his career as a soloist with the Pearl of the Pacific Band-, and the thought that he would return to the stage at the end of the pandemic, kept him positive and optimistic now in the new health battle he is undertaking. & nbsp ; “data-reactid =” 38 “> The news of being infected by COVID-19 is a great bucket of cold water in Preciado’s career, because in the boom of reunions, in large sums and in what it would mean for The fans would listen to him again with El Recodo -as in 1998, the last year he was part of the group before embarking on his solo career with the Pearl of the Pacific Band-, and the thought that he would return to the stage entirely by the end of the pandemic, what They remained positive and optimistic now in the new battle of health that it undertakes.

But Julio Preciado is an example of strength and that the love of life will continue to allow him to come forward to once again enjoy the affection of the public in the long-awaited tour that is pending with El Recodo.

