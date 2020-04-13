Julio Preciado will retire from the stage | Instagram

Julio Preciado is recovering after the kidney transplant he recently received; however, he has announced that he is retiring from the stage.

Tired of the confinement, due to the medical protocol of the transplant coupled with the current health alert in the world, Julio has already more than 120 days in quarantine.

However, the singer did not want to leave his followers alone in this quarantine and issued an acoustic concert on his Facebook to cope with the quarantine.

It was exclusively for TVNovelas that Preciado confessed that he will retire from the stage; even though the kidney is working perfectly.

The famous one faced an infection, but fortunately he has already overcome it; You are currently increasing your physical activity by walking because you have lost muscle after rest.

God is giving me a second chance to live again, said the singer for TvNovelas.

The interpreter of Although it is not with me confessed that his goal is that the next time he goes on stage he will do it standing up and gave a date for the end of his singing career.

At most three years I retire, after 33 years of career.

