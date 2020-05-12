Julio Preciado tests positive for the virus and is delicate, hospitalized in Guadalajara, Jalisco, to where he arrived with his wife and nurse, with difficulty breathing, because it is said that the ambulance did not want to transport him due to the symptoms he had.

In an interview for the morning program, Venga la Alegría, the family doctor of Julio PreciadoJulio Ramos confirmed through a phone call that the former vocalist of the Banda El Recodo tested positive for COVID-19, and, although it is stable, since it is not in intensive care or tubed, it is delicate.

“Unfortunately for a server, as a friend and doctor of Mr. Julio Preciado, we are going through a discouraging moment, but we have the confidence to succeed and move forward,” lamented the doctor.

May 12, 2020

The delicate state of the grupero singer is due to the fact that, a few months ago underwent a kidney transplantEven, according to Julio Ramos, he is the first patient under this condition to enter the hospital.

“He is stable under medical treatment with isolation measures, dependent on oxygen. He is not intubated, he is not in intensive care, “he added.

As of the night of May 11, rumors began to surface that Julio Preciado He had been transferred to a Guadalajara hospital with symptoms of coronavirus, a situation that was confirmed by Addis Tuñón, an independent journalist, who specified that he is at the Country 2000 Hospital in the Torre de Covid, and that he arrived since Sunday.

“Julio is conscious, breathing well, his kidney is fine, but he is delicate,” said the journalist at the time.

