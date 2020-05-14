Julio Preciado confirmed that the COVID-19 test that was performed in a Guadalajara hospital was negative

After the news was released that Julio Preciado, a singer from the Sinaloan band and recognized for having been a vocalist for the Banda El Recodo, was admitted to a hospital for respiratory problems, it was reported that the test that was performed on him COVID-19 turned out negative.

Friends and followers, I warn you that I only have pneumonia. The covid-19 test came out negative thank goodness. I am infinitely grateful for your good wishes. God take care of us and bless us. #Stay at home – Julio_Preciado_ (@Julio_Preciado_) May 13, 2020

The foregoing was confirmed by the singer, who is still in a Guadalajara hospital waiting to get his medical discharge.

Preciado confirmed to the media that he suffers early pneumonia and that due to this, spots were observed in the radiographs that were taken upon admission to the Country 2000 Hospital in the capital of Jalisco.

After ruling out the case of COVID-19 The interpreter called for those who have respiratory symptoms to be better tested and that they do not immediately go to hospitals where there is a risk of contagion, also as a measure to avoid saturation of the patients. Health services.

Let them go until they have the test results to avoid saturation, “he said.

He denied that in Sinaloa they did not want to see him, as some media reported, simply that his doctor recommended that he move to Guadalajara in his car to be seen at another clinic.

He explained that it will remain four days in a hospital in Guadalajara and it will stay in that city until the infections in Sinaloa, because it is part of the population vulnerable by COVID-19.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital