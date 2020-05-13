“His doctor, Julio Ramos received him this Sunday, he is isolated in Guadalajara at the Country Club Hospital in the Torre de Covid, he arrived on Sunday, he did not arrive by ambulance because they did not want to transfer him, they wanted to deny him a transferred man, he arrived in a private vehicle accompanied by his wife and his disease, he had a respiratory deficiency, he still does not have confirmation of covid-19 but he is already isolated, “he said.

Although so far no statement has been issued by the artist, it was Preciado’s doctor who directly confirmed the version on the program “Hoy” and “Venga la AlemÃa.”

“He is stable under medical treatment with isolation measures, dependent on oxygen. He is not intubated, he is not in intensive care, ”said the doctor, who is also a close friend of Preciado.

I greatly appreciate your concern. I have had pneumonia for two years and the covid test was carried out yesterday evening, I still don’t have the results. Fortunately I feel well blessed God and anything hereby I will give notice.

– Julio_Preciado_ (@Julio_Preciado_) May 12, 2020

On April 16, he invited fellow Mazatlan musicians to show solidarity with those who were left without work to support them with a grain of sand. In the framework of Mother’s Day, the artist asked not to expose moms.

“There are many days, there is only one life.”

Last February, Julio Preciado had a kidney transplant, and the donor was his daughter, Yuliana Preciado.

