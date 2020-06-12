Yadhira Carrillo has been away from spotlights and soap operas for more than a decade, but after the arrest of her husband, lawyer Juan Collado, the actress has returned to the public spotlight due to her visits to the North Reclusorio in Mexico City, where her husband is there. During her customary statements to the press, she was surprised when she spoke about the influential artist who has most supported her in this difficult moment: Julio Iglesias.

And it is that the wife of the famous lawyer, investigated for the crimes of organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin (money laundering), assured that the Spanish singer is very concerned about Collado, with whom he has had a close friendship for years.

“Julio’s messages are impressive. ‘But Juan is a gentleman, he is a hard-working man.’ They are like brothers, they idolize each other, they know each other very well,” Carrillo told some media.

It seems that Iglesias’s friendship with the Collado Carrillo couple is fireproof, because even at this difficult time for the lawyer, Julio has expressed his loyalty and even the desire to travel to Mexico to visit his friend.

“He calls me on the phone all the time, he puts precious messages on me. They are like our blood, soul brothers. He does not take off for a second, from the beginning he told me ‘I want to go to the prison to see him, investigate me if I can pass’ But if Julio Iglesias comes, he will revolutionize in there, but he is there every day. He is waiting for the opportunity to be able to (see it), “said the actress.

In addition to his friendship with Yadhira and Juan, it is surprising that Julio Iglesias is so close to someone who lives so far away, when in Spain he has stood out as unreachable for Javier Sánchez, the man who engaged in an endless legal battle to be recognized as the singer's legitimate son, without forgetting that the Spanish idol had no contact with his famous son Enrique Iglesias for decades, although they lived in the same city: Miami, Florida.

But when it came to Juan Collado, Julio Iglesias was always there. It was speculated that for singing at Yadhira's lavish wedding with the lawyer in March 2012, he was paid close to $1 million, although that could never be confirmed. However, it seems that beyond the money, what has motivated the Spanish to repeat the feat is his loyalty to Collado.

And it is that to celebrate Juan's 50th birthday, Yadhira organized a private party in Acapulco inspired by "The Great Gatsby", and before his 200 guests, Julio Iglesias came to sing to him. It is also striking that although there are few artists who have recorded a duet with Julio, such as Juan Luis Guerra, Plácido Domingo, Joaquín Sabina and Eros Ramazzotti, in the short list could well include Juan Collado, and it is that during a concert in Querétaro in 2015, Julio shared the stage with his friend to sing two songs.

Their friendship was more than confirmed in May 2019, when Juan Collado’s special guest for the wedding of his daughter Mar was Julio Iglesias, who shared a table with former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Unlike the other events, on that occasion it was noted that Iglesias decided to sing in an act of camaraderie, since without the tinsel of his usual stage, Julio performed from his table “Hug me” in a duet with Collado, to the delight of the rest of the guests.

It is close to one year of preventive detention against Juan Collado, the lawyer was already known for his marriage to Yadhira Carrillo and previously to Leticia Calderón, but also due to her close relationship with clients such as Raúl Salinas de Gortari, brother of former President Carlos Salinas, former Governor Mario Villanueva Madrid, Argentine businessman Carlos Ahumada, as well as former President Enrique Peña Nieto, whom he represented in his divorce with Angélica Rivera.

