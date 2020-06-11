Los Angeles, USA

One would think that by this point in his career Julio Iglesias would have already achieved everything, but in an interview with Efe on the occasion of the presentation of his scholarship with the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, He ensures that he still has goals to achieve and also some wounds to heal.

“I have many thorns stuck and many dreams to fulfill, but all unspeakable,” he said in an email questionnaire.

Latin music legend, winner of an honorary Grammy for his entire career (Lifetime Achievement Award) and awarded a special Latin Grammy for his entire career (Person of the Year), Iglesias announced today that the scholarship with his name will be for the Spanish Mar Giménez Marín.

This scholarship, which is awarded each year by the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation with a Latin music star as a sponsor, will provide a maximum amount of $ 200,000 for four years so that this 22-year-old pianist and singer from Zaragoza can study at the prestigious Berklee Music College (Boston, USA).

“Mar is a very talented pianist and vocalist and I am delighted to be able to help her achieve her dream,” Iglesias said in a statement today.

“I am immensely grateful to Julio Iglesias and the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation for giving me this great opportunity that will help me become capable music under the direction of the best educators,” said the young woman.

“I have a lot to give back to Latin music, but it will not be a compensation, it will be a genuine and professional proposal,” he added.

In a written interview conducted before the wave of anti-racist protests that are sweeping the US these days, Iglesias, who lives in Miami, explained that he has endured the pandemic “like everyone else”: “At home and washing my hands” .

However, the coronavirus crisis is likely to ruin his plans to perform in Spain this summer, long-awaited concerts that, although not completely canceled, placed him among great questions.

“We will have to wait for this terrible pandemic to allow us to do concerts. I really want to sing in my country“he indicated.

Of course, the pandemic has not made him think of a definitive farewell and, once again, he referred to his already traditional way of kicking away the rumors of a goodbye.

“I will retire when they retire“, said.

About the scholarship, the singer noted that it is important to him “to help build the next generation of Latino musicians so they can compete globally.”

“I think the musical talent of young Latinos is very great, and if we enhance that with a first-class education, the long-term result can be spectacular,” defended the artist, who, in addition to lending his name, made a donation for this educational program.

The Spanish singer also said that for him this scholarship is, basically, a gesture of thanks.

“It arises from my desire to give back to the Latino community part of the enormous support that it has given me throughout my artistic career,” he said.

And he also gave some details of the traits they looked for until the winner was chosen.

“Basically you are looking for young people with great talent, a lot of ambition and a huge amount of effort,” he argued.

“The music professions are very competitive and only those who work very hard manage to live on it. But living on what you like is a privilege,” he added.

Iglesias also praised the role of his partners in this adventure.

“The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation helps many talented young people to realize their dreams of studying music at the best universities in the world,” he said.

In his opinion, “the Latin Recording Academy and its foundation, through scholarships, grants and educational programs, invest tirelessly in preserving Latin music.”