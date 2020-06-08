Amazon for his appearance in the series “El Presidente”. “data-reactid =” 12 “> The family of the former president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Julio Grondona made a millionaire lawsuit against Amazon for his appearance in the series“ El President”.

According to the Infobae site, after the appearance of the fiction developed by the production company Fábula that deals with the case known as FIFA Gate, the family of the late Argentine leader and former FIFA vice president, sued the company.

What’s more, in an official statement delivered by the relatives of the ex-chief of staff of the AFA, they affirmed that “it is a million dollar lawsuit, they are using a person’s life to make a profit.”

The complaint filed by those affected is part of the “damages” section, where the leader’s son, Humberto Grondona, states that he was never asked for authorization to use the image of his father.

Julio Grondona’s family sues Amazon for series

Lawyer Elba Marcovecchio, who participates in the legal action, stated that “The FIFA Gate was an absolutely media cause. It was not a judicial case, Julio Grondona was never charged in any case, since in the aforementioned case he only testified as a witness. ”

Marcovecchio continued affirming that “there is no doubt that if they see the chapters or the advances of the series they will see how it is related to the image and person of Julio Grondona, he is even pointed out with his first and last name, with a brilliant characterization, because he is truly magnificent the performance, but there is no doubt that his image is used ”.

In the context of the series "The President", uses the character of Grondona as a kind of narrator / narrator, representing in the performance of the Argentine actor Luis Margani.

The new series premiered on Amazon Prime recounts through 8 chapters the entire plot of corruption in the world of football revealed in 2015, when Julio Grondona had already passed away.

The saga will be distributed in a total of 200 countries and it premiered on June 5 in streaming, and it tells the story of Sergio Jadue, former president of the Chilean Football Federation, who is one of the main characters and is the leader who brings the entire dome of the Conmebol into the hands of the FBI.

