Julio Faesler- International debt and the strategic role of SMEs

The most recent reports say that Mexico’s foreign debt has grown in the two and a half years of the current administration. To such a degree is its increase that it already exceeds that accumulated by Peña Nieto during his six-year term.

Indeed, 30 months after the administration of the Fourth Transformation, the López Obrador government has added loans to the World Bank for a total of 3 thousand 855 million dollars. During the entire Peña Nieto administration, the loans contracted were 2,331 million dollars. That is, today we have borrowed 1,524 million more than the last administration and that we are still halfway to the end of this six-year term. In addition, another line of credit has been requested for Pemex of eight billion dollars, plus 16 billion that are added to the cost of the cancellation of the NAIM.

In May 2021, the debt reached the sum of 228.600 million dollars, the highest in history. The percentage of GDP is around 52%, certainly lower than the data for the United States, which exceeds 100%, or those of the majority of Europeans, which in some cases reach much more.

The relationship between the amount of foreign debt and GDP, along with other indices, such as the positive or negative sign of our foreign trade or the volume of remittances from our nationals abroad, do not allude to another criterion to feel the health of a national economy.

To measure the true state of economic health of a country it is necessary to measure its “economic metabolism”, in other words, the efficiency with which it transforms the resources it has into products and services, that is, its working population, wealth, extension and the location of its territory in the world, which reveals the quantity and value of its production and, in the end, the degree of socioeconomic development.

It is here where the evaluation of Mexico, in terms of its efficiency or economic metabolism, shows a deficient sign since even with a large reserve of labor and vast natural resources of all kinds, it continues to import products and services that it can supply with international quality in the national and foreign markets.

Indeed, for many decades we have misused and wasted the vast natural resources, while hundreds of thousands of fellow citizens have emigrated in search of jobs and better living conditions that they should have found here.

Regardless of any explanation for the above, the Mexican economy is in a state of failure for not taking advantage of its productive resources, particularly labor. The national content of our sales abroad is particularly low, according to some it is not even 30%. Realizing the great productive potential locked up in SMEs is essential.

The much-repeated argument that value chains must be promoted to insert ourselves into world production schemes omits the obviousness that for such insertion to make sense and be profitable it must be done with Mexican products, not imported.

The current stage of social pressures in Mexico, such as that of an increasingly compacted world, calls for us to start all the gears of production available to respond to popular demands for employment and the opportunity to supply foreign markets by integrating ourselves into said international production chains.

The timing is ideal. As T-MEC partners and given the fact that a preponderant part of our exports goes to the North American market, we have privileged access to the T-MEC market if the minimum “regional content” required is met.

Far from restrictions, this condition is an unbeatable stimulus to convert SMEs in the value chains as suppliers of inputs and components for our exporting assembly and maquiladora companies. Currently 70% of what we import is made up of “intermediate goods”, a large part of which can be grown, manufactured or offered in the form of services with Mexican labor.

SMEs should be oriented to produce the inputs and components that we import, which would remedy a very significant part of our economic weakness, while the official crusade against corruption continues with greater emphasis. Both purposes complement each other and the import substitution that would be achieved by activating SMEs would reduce the import burden and, incidentally, would alleviate the need that the current administration has to overcome its predecessors to borrow more than is convenient.