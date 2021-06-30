Julio Enciso, the great promise of Club Libertad and the Paraguay National Team

Exclusive interview

At 17, Julio Enciso has already made history in Paraguayan soccer. In June, the Club Libertad footballer became the player with the highest market value in the history of the Paraguayan First Division since the league was officially included in the Transfermarkt database.

The winger saw its value increase to 5.5 million euros in the update of the market values ​​of the Copa América (full update). “My price is a Club Libertad issue,” Enciso sentenced when asked about his record. “I am happy with playing and progressing day by day. It is a source of pride that they notice me as it means that the work I do is paying off. “

“Julio Enciso is one of the great ‘jewels’ of Paraguay and he has a lot of experience for his 17 years,” commented Paraguayan-American journalist from BeIn Sports, Roberto Rojas, to Transfermarkt.

Julio Enciso in the Top 5: The Most Valuable Players Born in 2004

10. Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo – Market value: 3 mill. €

9. Andreas Schjelderup – FC Nordsjaelland – Market value: 3 mill. €

8. Shola Shoretire – Manchester United – Market value: 3 mill. €

7. Mohamed-Ali Cho – Angers – Market value: 4 mill. €

6. Giovani – Palmeiras – Market value: 5 mill. €

5. Sávio – Atlético Mineiro – Market value: 5 mill. €

4. Julio Enciso – Club Libertad – Market value: 5.5 mill. €

3. Kaiky – Santos – Market value: 6 mill. €

2. Ângelo Gabriel – Santos – Market value: 7 mill. €

1. Youssoufa Moukoko – Borussia Dortmund – Market value: 18 mill. €

Enciso considers “an immense pride” to play for the Paraguay National Team

The talented footballer from Libertad scored five goals and provided an assist in 17 games played with ‘Gumarelo’ this season, enough for Eduardo Berizzo to decide to call him to the Copa América 2021 and make him the fifth youngest player to debut with the National Team from Paraguay.

When asked about his inclusion in the list of the Argentine coach in charge of the ‘Albirroja’, Enciso said “It is an immense pride, especially for my parents Angelina and Luis. They supported me above all things ”.

Enciso can play across the attack front

“Originally a winger, Enciso saw his game evolve since his appearance in Libertad’s first team as Daniel Garnero made him a much more complete attacker,” commented Louis Smith of the Paraguay Football Blog. “He is a very hard-working player, constantly running behind defenders and forcing them to make mistakes. As a result, Enciso feels comfortable in teams with intensity for pressure and in teams that fall back against better opponents ”.

Julio Enciso – Selection of Paraguay and Club Libertad

Roberto Rojas describes him as “a fast footballer with a scoring nose” and adds “Enciso has all the potential to be one of the stars of South America at club and national level in the future”.

But how do you define yourself? “I consider myself a striker who can play across the attacking front as well as second-striker without problems, my intention is always to reach the goal or finish assisting,” Enciso said when asked about his position.

Enciso “dreams of playing in Europe” – 5th youngest player in the history of Paraguay

His attributes make him a more than interesting target for the best teams in the ‘Old Continent’. When asked about his next steps, Enciso said “my dream is to play in Europe and we are aiming for that with my manager Pedro Aldave, although I am aware that I have to continue doing things well.” Rojas added, “Enciso appears to be someone who can jump into a more competitive league soon if he maintains his consistency.”

On the field of play, Enciso feels that he can still grow in every aspect. “My intention is to improve everything, both with the opportunities they offer me in my club and in the national team and in training I am improving in different game situations.” Off the field, Enciso was busy learning English in anticipation of a potential transfer abroad.

Enciso considers himself lucky to play with players like Almirón or Cardozo

The 17-year-old knows he must keep working hard to get to Europe. “It is normal that there are rumors, but first I must consolidate myself in Freedom and earn a place in the national team” the attacker comments with his feet on the ground and continues “luckily I have the support of my teammates and of Óscar ‘Tacuara’ Cardozo, who It has already gone through this and it guides me in many aspects ”.

Cardozo is a benchmark for Enciso, who considers himself lucky to play alongside the 38-year-old experienced forward, also represented by Aldave. “He gives us experience, wisdom and also little secrets of the goal. He’s a relentless scorer and a great person, ”he said about the forward.

Another player Enciso admires is Newcastle United footballer Miguel Almirón. “With Almirón we are teammates and both he and the rest of my teammates in the national team and in my club are great people, this is a dream for me.”

Despite being only 17 years old, Enciso seems very clear about how he would like to develop his career. When asked about the possibility of taking a similar path to Almirón, who exploded with Lanús in Argentine football before being transferred to Atlanta United and later to Newcastle United, becoming the second most expensive Paraguayan in history, said that his intention is to go to Europe.

The rumors that linked him to the MLS grew when it became known that he was learning English, however different sources told Transfermarkt that they would be surprised to see him in another league in America since they believe he has the talent to fly to one of the most important leagues. from Europe nonstop.

