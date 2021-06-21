Julio Csar Chvez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva: Anderson Silva wants to face Logan or Jake Paul: “Anything is possible”

Anderson Silva wants the Paul brothers in a boxing match. spiderandersonsilva

TOnderson Silva think about building a career as a professional boxer. After the fight against Julio Csar Chvez Jr., where he won by split decision, the former UFC champion aims to face brothers Jake and Logan Paul.

Prior to his confrontation with the ‘Son of Legend’, The Brazilian fighter confessed his intentions to get in the ring against Jake Paul. He also stated that it could be an excellent show and I recognized that he respects what youtubers have done in sport.

“In the future, anything is possible. The Paul brothers, I respect both of them, are good guys. Everything is changing in the world. People like to see the big shows entertaining shows “; manifested for TMZ Sports.

The ‘Spider’ has been regarded as one of the best in the history of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) with a record of 34-11. And at 46 years of age he hopes to show himself as a good boxer.

Following the split-court win over Chvez Jr., Silva hopes to continue growing as a boxer. It is worth clarifying that you now have a professional record of 2-1 as a professional and that before facing Julius Caesar, his last fight had been in 2006.