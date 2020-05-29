Julio Avelino Comesaña kept his word and took legal measures Seeing himself unable to direct the Junior once training resumes in June, the journalist revealed. Jorge Hernán Peláez through a video. According to the revelation, Comesaña embroidered President Iván Duque and Health Minister Fernando Ruíz. “Data-reactid =” 19 “>Julio Avelino Comesaña kept his word and took legal measures Seeing himself unable to direct the Junior once the training resumes in June, journalist Jorge Hernán Peláez revealed it through a video. According to the revelation, Comesaña embroidered President Iván Duque and the Minister of Health Fernando Ruíz.