Julio César Martínez retains the WBC fly scepter

The Mexican Julio César ‘Rey’ Martínez this Saturday he retained his title of flyweight of World Boxing Council (WBC) by beating by technical knockout in the fifth round to his compatriot Joel ‘Trino’ Córdova.

Martinez he fought from the first ’round’ and landed a couple of forceful blows in the face of Cordova at the start of the fight promoted by Saul ‘Canelo Alvarez, the best pound-for-pound boxer of the moment, and held in the city of Guadalajara, capital of the state of Jalisco, western Mexico.

In the third episode, a ‘Trill’ it was hard for him to keep his distance and ‘King’ he hurt him with hooks to the body and jaw. Towards the fourth round, Cordova managed to shake off the champion’s dominance and threw more punches, but Martinez he kept pace with the fight and was more effective.

Cordova started the fifth episode with greater mobility and his blows caused Martinez began to bleed from the nose, but the reaction of the monarch was fierce and in the counterattack he connected and sent him to the canvas.

Even if ‘Trill’ got up, Martinez He received it with a barrage of blows that led the referee to stop the fight and give the victory by technical knockout in the fifth round to ‘Rey’.

MartinezThe 26-year-old, who posted a weight of 112 pounds for the bout, set his record in 18 fights won, 14 of them by knockout, and one loss.

The Challenger Joel cordova, also 26, had a mark of 12 won fights, five losses and two draws.

This was the third defense of ‘Rey’ Martinez, who had not fought since October 23 last year when he beat his compatriot Moises Calleros Garcia by TKO in the second round.

Martínez is world champion since November 20, 2019, when he defeated the Nicaraguan Cristofer Rosales also by technical knockout. His second WBC defense was against the Briton. Jay harris, on February 29, 2020.

In the backup fight in Guadalajara, the Cuban Daniel Matellón (12-0-2, 6 KO), defeated the Mexican by unanimous decision Jose Argumedo (24-5-1, 15 KO), and retained the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim light flyweight title.