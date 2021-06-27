JULIO CÉSAR MARTÍNEZ RELENTLESS BEFORE JOEL CORDOVA

WBC flyweight champion Julio César Martínez (18-1, 14 KOs) had a challenger on his hands. He collapsed and stopped Joel Cordova (12-5-2, 3 KOs) in the sixth round of a fight filled with many exchanges.

Martínez was calm in the first, with Córdova approaching and looking to exchange. Martinez was picking up his punches, landing well and not going crazy. In the second, Córdova continued to press forward as he threw many punches to force exchanges with the bigger puncher. Martinez was countering well and going to the body, but he also missed big shots.

Martinez was starting to do more damage in the third and fourth. Córdoba was very game and continued to advance while throwing many blows. It was a brawl in the fifth, with Córdoba still trying to fight fire with fire against the dangerous Martinez.

In the sixth, Martinez was unloading Cordoba, finally getting him into trouble and knocking him down. Córdova made up himself, but was being hit hard, staggering, forcing the referee to step in and dismiss the fight.