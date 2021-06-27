Julio César Martínez exhibits his WBC World Flyweight Championship this Saturday against Joel Córdova

Darío Pérez

Julio César «Rey» Martínez (17-1, 13 KO) will be the star in the first co-promotion between Canelo Promotions and DAZN, with the invaluable and necessary intermediation of Eddie Hearn in the middle. The fly world champion of the World Boxing Council risks this condition before his compatriot Joel cordova (12-4-2, 3 KO) in Guadalajara.

It is an uneven fight on paper, with a very solid fighter, who was defeated in his debut and, since then, has defeated whoever has been put in front with a force little seen in these lightweights. It will be the third defense of the belt. For his part, Córdova began his career giving one of lime and another of sand, but he comes to the fight with six consecutive wins and showing good form, although several steps below a champion who, if he is one hundred percent, should win. before the middle of the twelve rounds agreed.

The semi-fundraiser will be an intermediate WBA light flyweight title, between the Cuban Daniel Matellón (11-0-2, 6 KO) and the Mexican Jose Argumedo (24-4-1, 15 KO). They are two veterans in a true crossroads fight, which will boost the winner to important fights in the division and will leave the loser quite badly off regarding his World Cup options. Argumedo, a former universal champion of the minimum weight, is the favorite theorist.

In the rest of the event, we will be able to see good boxers like the super lightweight Gabriel Valenzuela (23-2-1, 13 KO), who comes from surprising Robbie Davies Jr in the United Kingdom, or the great promise of super middleweight Diego Pacheco (11-0, 8 KO).

The evening will be broadcast in Spain by DAZN, starting at 1:00 am from Saturday to Sunday.