Julio César Martínez beat Joel Córdova before the limit and retained his WBC flyweight world belt

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Julio Cesar Martinez (18-1, 14 KO) defended his WBC world flyweight crown by beating the challenger in the sixth round Joel cordova (12-5-2, 3 KO), in a Mexican duel, in a Mexican evening and with Mexican co-promotion for a great event facing the world. And it is that Canelo Promotions, together with Matchroom Boxing, promoted in Jalisco, Guadalajara, the first of their joint shows.

It was the third defense of the champion, the King, and the tremendous difference in category between the two contenders was verified, since only in some bars of the opening chapter there was some equality and alternatives in the actions. There was not much history in Martinez’s dominance, and it was only a matter of time before his triumph came and added a new knockout to his terrifying record for the peso that he plays. He arrived in the sixth set, in the middle of the fight. Hopefully Martinez now opts for tough challenges and can unify against the other flyweight champions: Sunny Edwards (IBF), Artem Dalakian (WBA) and Together Nakatani (WBO).

The semi-depth match faced the Cuban Daniel Matellón (12-0-2, 6 KO) and the Mexican Jose Argumedo (24-5-1, 15 KO), with a WBA intermediate light flyweight title at stake. The place was weighed down by several cuts from the second episode of the twelve, which caused abundant blood on his face and a constant feeling of discomfort. Even so, a fairly even battle was experienced as the judges’ cards attested, scoring 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 in favor of the still undefeated Matellón.

In the initial part of the gala, the superlight Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (24-2-1, 14 KO) beat before the limit to Juan Ocura (14-14-2, 6 KO) and showed ample superiority. Valenzuela dropped Ocura in the third round with an uppercut (he saved the referee’s parsimony and the bell), and continued to punish his rival until the end of the seventh, when the accumulated punishment was already too much.

The great promise of supermedia Diego Pacheco (12-0, 9 KO) was able to beat the previously undefeated Jesús Moroyoqui (7-1-1, 4 KO), controlling the fight from the first bell and expressing a desire to quickly climb the world charts and get featured in the last fights. of evenings like this. He won in the sixth of the eight rounds agreed.

Cristian Alan Gomez (20-2-1, 18 KO) defeated by KO in a vibrant duel against Jorge Perez (13-1, 5 KO) in the ninth and penultimate rounds, having previously hit the canvas with a hook, in the second. Pérez showed great fit, and was able to recover in the following rounds, but Gómez proved that he was the highest-level fighter, something that was expected from the previous experience of both. It was in the welterweight category.