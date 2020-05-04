For many, the greatest legend of Mexican boxing is Julio César ChávezFor this reason, all the members of his family become famous and followed by the public. And lately, the one that has grabbed the spotlight is her youngest daughter, Nicole.

View this post on Instagram today a year ago I took and uploaded this photo without any concern .. a year later I am at home unable to leave, frustrated, angry, fed up .. a few days with motivation and others just without wanting to stop my bed .. I miss being in cdmx, my school, my friends, go to the club, go to mass, restaurants, go to the park to walk, hug, kiss … go back to “normal” .. but the more I think about it, if going back to normal is going back to a world full of ignorance, little empathy, rapes, murders, robberies, wars, discrimination, etc … I prefer that we all remain locked up. Let’s take this situation so that the day we can leave a change will be noticed around the world🥺💙 #quedateencasa A post shared by lani🌻 (@ nicolechavez98) on Apr 6, 2020 at 7:43 pm PDT

The 21-year-old girl has been seen in photos from her account Instagram, wearing bikinis and bathing suits, which highlight her privileged physique, which has made her have more than 150,000 followers on that social network.

Nicole Chávez He has always had an artistic streak, and even in 2011 he participated in the talent show “Little gigants”. She is currently preparing as an actress studying at CEFAT in Aztec TV.

