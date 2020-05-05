Julio César Chávez was destined to be the center of attention from an early age with his natural waist swing, quick fists, precise punch and a charm that surrounded him with dozens of people who during his 24-year career, invited him several times. to an environment of excesses where they managed to abuse their trust.

During all his fights, Chávez always had the public in his corner, but when the rounds ended, a certain number of people managed to enter the nights of the Mexican boxing legend. Under the smoke of cigarettes, the drunkenness caused by alcohol and the effects of cocaine, the fighter was punished with low blows.

“A lot of people abuse me, but I don’t want to say any in particular because I have always been surrounded by so many people,” Julio César Chávez declared in an interview.

Drugs and alcohol were the main protagonists of the Mexican’s life for 15 years in which without noticing his poor condition, luxury cars, yachts, mansions and money were consumed in each inhalation, in each drink and on all in the pocket of the “friends of the champion”.





TODAY START THE SERIES

A large part of that stage in which Julio lost his humility and respect for himself can be revived starting today when ESPN broadcasts the biographical series baptized “El César”. The 26 chapters follow the life of one of the most important fighters in the history of world boxing. A climb to the summit that was as hard as the fall itself.

The dark passages of the Sonoran life were produced to the clearest memories that Chávez has of that stage in which his illness upset his life and that of his loved ones to the point that there are certain chapters that the ex-boxer did not like.

“If there are some exotic scenes that are not to my liking. But what am I going to do? I regret having done a lot of damage, to my wife, my children, many people who loved me, how I hurt them, I have always been a good person , but drugs and alcohol turned me into a devil, “confessed the winner of 107 professional bouts and three titles in different categories.





DONATE PART OF EARNINGS

“The Caesar of Mexican boxing” as Chávez is known took part of the profits he made from his image and donated them.

“I’ve always liked helping people, but I’m not going to say where or how much money I gave so as not to get into controversy.”

The arrest of leagues and sports championships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, pushed the television network to change lanes and for the following weeks to open its catalog of series and movies under the Disney label, to entertain the amateurs.

Julio César Chávez is one of the people who has entered this dynamic in times of coronavirus. The living legend climbs the treadmill to travel 12 kilometers and in the afternoons turn on the television to relive part of his career or watch series, including “El César”.

“I get up to run, I have breakfast, I go to the clinic (rehabilitation), for a while, I come back to eat and I see fights or series for a while.”

