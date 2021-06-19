JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ VS HÉCTOR CAMACHO JR, LIVE STREAM, WATCH FIGHT IN PERU, MEXICO, TODAY, JUNE 19, 2021, ON LINE

We tell you how, when and where to see live for FREE, the BOX card, Julio Cesar Chavez vs Hector Camacho jr, the fight will take place at the Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, this Saturday, June 19.

PREVIOUS

This Saturday, at the Jalisco Stadium, Julio César Chávez will hold his farewell exhibition match against Macho Camacho Jr, they are of the renowned Puerto Rican former world champion, who died in 2012.

On the other hand, Omar Chávez will face Ramón Álvarez, Canelo Álvarez’s brother, for the third time. The first fight between the two was on September 27, 2014, with victory for Álvarez by unanimous decision; and the second on April 29, 2017, with a victory for Chávez by technical knockout in the second round.

The card, which will be broadcast on TV Azteca, will also feature a presentation by Julio César Chávez Jr. facing former UFC champion, Brazilian Anderson Silva.

DATE:

19th of June

BILLBOARD:

Julio César Chávez vs Macho Camacho Jr.- Exhibition.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Anderson Silva. – semi-complete

Omar Chávez vs Ramón Álvarez. – half.

Damian Sosa vs Abel Mina. – welterweight

Kevin Torres vs Jorge Luis Melendez. – super light

Mario Alberto Ramírez vs Pedro Castro. – super feather.

Jesus Acosta vs Leonardo Padilla. – super feather.

Cesar Gutierrez vs Oscar Mejia. – feather.

Jose Luis Vazquez vs Jonathan Luis Perez Zuniga. – feather.

Brian Barragan vs Ruben Estrella. – mini fly

Erik Inzunza vs Carlos Daniel Acosta. – super feather.

Karen Rubio vs Estefany Alegría.

SCHEDULE:

Star billboard

22 hours from Chile and Bolivia

23 hours from Argentina

21 hours from Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico

Preliminary Billboard

18 hours from Chile and Bolivia

19 hours from Argentina

17 hours from Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico

STADIUM:

Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico

TRANSMISSION

TV Azteca for Mexico and the United States

Latin America on PPV through FITE TV and DirecTV.

TRANSMISSION LINKS

