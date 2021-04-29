Julio César Chávez sends a message to Andy Ruiz about his fight with Arreola

A few days after the former heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz, return to the ring, the great legend of Mexican boxing, Julio Cesar Chavez, spoke about the meeting that will hold the next May 8 against Chris Arreola, therefore he sent a message to Eddy Reynoso’s ward.

Julio Cesar Chavez assured that given the conditions of the combat between Andy Ruiz and Chris Arreola, Eddy Reynoso’s pupil, he would have to knock out his rival.

“For me this is a fight in which (Andy Ruiz) he is just passing through, because the truth is that the fighter (Chris Arreola) it doesn’t represent much. He’s coming back from a loss, so I think Andy should knock him out, “he explained. Chávez.

In turn, he stated that Andy improved a lot under the tutelage of Eddy Reynoso.

“From the hand of Eddy Reynoso, Ruiz he will improve, although he is not a magician either, because the fighter has to do his part to make things go well. I think Andy ruiz he’s paying attention and he’s capable of giving us a lot more than he did in his last fight. “

